ST. PAUL — Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans on Wednesday, Aug. 12, announced he would leave his position for a post at the University of Minnesota.

Frans was appointed to the commissioner position by the Walz administration and he had previously served in the role under Gov. Mark Dayton's administration. Frans also served Dayton's first term as commissioner of the Department of Revenue. And in his time with the state, he helped replenish a $2 billion rainy day fund and restore the state's AAA credit rating.

As commissioner, Frans worked as state government's chief financial and accounting officer, state controller and chief human resource officer. He also oversaw the insurance program for over 50,000 state employees and managed collective bargaining on the state's behalf.

In a news release, Frans said he is set to join the University of Minnesota as Senior Vice President for Finance and Operations beginning Sept. 30. The Board of Trustees will have to sign off on the hire and current Senior Vice President for Finance and Operations Brian Burnett said he opted to resign his post to allow for the transition.

"We are all tightening our belts during these challenging times. The University must do so in a way that matches the quality, impact and creativity Minnesotans rightly expect from our world-class university," University President Joan Gabel said in a news release. "Myron brings incredible experience, knowledge, and strategic stewardship to our operations systemwide. We can evolve with his leadership in ways that make us better and more innovative, while also more efficient.”

Frans leaves state government after earlier this week securing $1.2 billion in bond sales at record-low interest rates. The low lock-in rates are due in large part to the state's credit rating. And he is set to depart as the state faces a $4.7 billion budget hole in the next two-year budget.

The commissioner said he looked forward to helping the University of Minnesota resolve its budget issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in a separate statement thanked Minnesotans for letting him serve as commissioner, a post he called "the job of a lifetime."

“Higher education has been the pathway for me to wonderful opportunities and fulfilling careers. It’s an honor — and a dream — to now have a role in supporting the educational experience for others," he said. "I believe in the mission of the University and am humbled by the possibilities of this work."

Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday expressed his thanks to Frans and announced that Jim Schowalter, a former MMB commissioner and vice president at HealthPartners, would take the helm following Frans' departure. Schowalter worked under the Dayton administration and helped the state resolve a $6.2 billion budget deficit.

“We are incredibly grateful for Commissioner Frans’ service to our state. Because of his leadership, Minnesota is in a stronger position to weather the fiscal consequences of this pandemic, and we wish him well in his new position,” Walz said. “At a critical time for our state, Jim Schowalter will bring extensive experience and a proven track record of effective governance."

The state has begun hiring freezes and commissioner pay cuts, as well as layoffs at the Department of Corrections and Minnesota Zoo. And last week, the Department of Corrections announced it would close two small prisons in Togo and Willow River. The Walz administration has asked agencies to consider additional operating expenses they could cut.