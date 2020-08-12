"I am very excited for the future of Pierce County. I had a great time getting out and speaking to the community members throughout my campaign," she said Wednesday morning. "Now the real work begins."

During her camp

aign she said her main priority will be to use and expand the Pierce County Diversion Program, which allows for rehabilitation for nonviolent offenders. In addition, she advocates being tougher on domestic violence and OWI offenses, along with working with law enforcement, Turning Point and other organizations to provide services to victims.

Froelich was seeking his third term. The office will change hands in January.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to have served Pierce County over the past 7.5 years as your district attorney. I feel very blessed to have worked with phenomenal county staff, fantastic clerk of court staff, sensational social workers, dedicated law enforcement officers, and highly skilled prosecutors," he said in an email to the Republican Eagle. I will especially miss my staff. You are a true extension of my family and I will never forget your support and your kindness. Please continue to fight the good fight for victims, for our community and for justice. A special thank you goes out to retired prosecutor William “Bill” Thorie who is a great mentor and legal scholar."

Halle, a River Falls resident and Ellsworth native, currently is a special prosecutor for Bayfield County. Her experience includes time in the St. Croix County District Attorney's Office as a certified student attorney. She graduated from Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

The Aug. 11 primary had only the two Democrats on the ballot. The winner essentially claimed final victory, because no Republican candidates filed for the position so there will be no general election contest.