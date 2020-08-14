RED WING -- The Arts and Culture Commission comprises seven members: David Culver, Emily Foos, Burke Murphy, Tony Nonthe, Brian Peterson, Becky Poss and Adam Wiltgen. The commissioners bring a diverse variety of professional experience, from working for the city to business advocacy to creating art.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and precautions being taken by the city, the commission’s first meeting was held virtually Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

After being sworn in by Mayor Sean Dowse and welcomed by City Council liaison Becky Norton, members selected their leadership team: Peterson is chair, Foos is vice chair and Wiltgen is pro tem.

The Arts and Culture Commission was first discussed in December during the finalization of the 2040 Plan. Dowse and other local leaders urged the City Council to create a commission that focused solely on art and culture in the city. On May 11, the City Council approved its creation.

The first topics that the commission will focus on are art for the new Eisenhower Bridge of Valor and a unity project.

Dowse told the seven commissioners at the beginning of the meeting:

“I really appreciate the community input and all of the hours that were put in and resulted in this commission, and the great work it is going to do. So, I am really excited by this day and the process that is going to go forward.”