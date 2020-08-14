RED WING — When the Democratic Party meets to formally nominate its presidential ticket next week, three local delegates will be part of the action — just from afar.

The 2020 Democratic National Convention, originally set to take place in Milwaukee, will instead be mostly virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That means national delegates — those party representatives who will ratify the presidential nominee based on primary and caucus results — will make their choice from home.

The DNC will be streamed Aug. 17-20 at www.demconvention.com .

A pared down Republican National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 21-24 in Charlotte, North Carolina, where 336 Republican Party national delegates will attend in person. More details can be found at www.2020gopconvention.com .

Ceri Everett of Red Wing is one of three Goodhue County area delegates to the DNC. We asked her about her role in the convention, how she was selected and the impact of COVID-19.

What are the duties of a delegate and how were you chosen?

A delegate is a person chosen to represent a group of people at a political convention. In my case, I’m representing Joe Biden supporters from around Minnesota at the DNC. My main duty is to represent the will of the people I represent and vote for Joe to be our presidential nominee. I also get to vote on the party platform and the rules of the convention process. Additionally, delegates exist to lift up our candidate and their campaign.





or how I was chosen, that’s a long story. I first attended my local DFL caucus back in February and got elected to move on to our local DFL convention. From there, I was elected to go to the congressional district and state DFL conventions. All of these conventions were delayed and eventually held online this year due to COVID-19, making it an experience unlike anything I’ve ever had before. Despite the uncertainty, I decided to run for national delegate. While I initially supported Elizabeth Warren, I had quickly converted to being a Biden supporter following Minnesota’s presidential primary. I even got involved with Biden’s campaign, joining state and national organizing calls.

On Easter, I got a call telling me that I’d been personally picked out by the Biden campaign to be a delegate. Despite receiving enough votes to win my delegate spot outright, the campaign felt that they wanted me to represent Minnesota at the national convention. It was truly a great honor, especially since so many people ran for the position.

Have you done this before?

Yes, I was honored to attend the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte as a Barack Obama delegate. I was the first delegate from Goodhue County to ever attend a modern national convention.





While I’d much rather be in Milwaukee, I’m OK with putting the convention online. Yes, it would be more fun to be there in person but safety is key this year. I don’t want anyone to get sick and, frankly speaking, we can do much of our delegate business online. The thing I’ll miss the most is meeting people from around the world and meeting politicians that I admire.

Who else locally is participating in the convention?

This year I’m not the only one from Goodhue County attending the convention as a delegate. Leah Midgarden (Cannon Falls) is also attending as a Joe Biden delegate. Additionally, Roger Kittelson (Goodhue) is attending as an alternate for Bernie Sanders. Pommella Wegmann (Zumbrota) is participating as a special guest. She was recently elected to be a Democratic National Committeewoman from Minnesota.