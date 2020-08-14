RED WING-- On Monday, the former St. Joseph’s Church auxiliary building on Eight Street was approved by the City Council to be transformed into an apartment building with nine units. Then Mayor Sean Dowse vetoed the vote.

During the Aug. 10 meeting, Council Vice President Evan Brown voted against the proposal. He explained:

“My understanding was when I looked at this issue the property was actually available for zero units. And the reason I say that is because it had zero parking.”

The neighborhood is zoned residential two-family, meaning a structure can house no more than two families. But developer Hank Friederichs used a part of the city’s zoning ordinance that allows existing buildings to be converted into housing with a higher density than would normally be allowed in residential neighborhoods. The meeting’s report by city staff explains:

“The maximum number of dwelling units allowed for a proposed residential (planned unit development) involving the reuse of an existing institutional/commercial building located within an existing developed residential district may be calculated based upon the existing density of the surrounding neighborhood outside of the proposed development boundaries, but located on the same block or within 250 feet of the proposed development boundaries and the proposed new dwelling units.”

When reflecting on this ordinance at the end of Monday’s meeting Council member Becky Norton stated, “it’s an inverse formula. The lower the density of the surrounding neighborhood the more density you get to drop into something.” Norton and other council members voiced their belief that the ordinance and its wording should be reexamined.

Dowse told the Republican Eagle on Thursday that he vetoed the resolution because he wanted the City Council to take more time in thinking about the proposal.

“I don’t feel that the council considered all aspects,” said Dowse. “And I’ll tell you why -- because the planned unit development reuse of older buildings, which was applied to this project, was discussed at the end of the council meeting. … What they learned during that discussion was the brick house was the first use of that PUD ordinance.”

This is the first time that Dowse has vetoed a vote by the City Council since his term as mayor began in January 2017.

The council briefly touched on the ordinance during the final 10 minutes of Monday’s meeting when discussing a possible request for proposals for the former St. John’s Hospital on Fourth Street. The same ordinance was considered for the St. John’s building when Council President Dean Hove explained that the St. Joseph’s auxiliary building -- once a convent and then the Friendship House -- would be the first time that the council used the ordinance.

“I really support the mayor and what he’s done. All he’s done is ask the council to take another look," Brown said after learning Dowse issued the veto Tuesday.

Brown added that he has concerns about what the proposed project would do to the Golden Lantern property.

“I think you do have in the Golden Lantern a historic home. And I don’t believe it’s appropriate to take that back yard and turn it into a giant parking lot,” he said.

The project proposal for the St. Joseph’s auxiliary building will be on the council’s agenda Monday, Aug. 24. To override Dowse’s veto the council will need five of seven members to vote in favor of the project.