In Red Wing, the mayoral candidates are Mike Wilson and Sean Dowse, the incumbent. Janie Farrar is out.

Residents of Goodhue County District 3 will choose between Keith Allen and Todd Greseth this fall. They defeated Phillip Parrish and Rod Steele. Currently, Barney Nesseth represents District 3 but he is not seeking a second term on the board.

Due to COVID-19. absentee voting increased in popularity this year. In both the 2016 and 2018 primaries, 9% of ballots cast were absentee. In 2020, that percentage jumped to 39% of the ballots cast, according to Goodhue County.

Ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday, Aug. 11, and received by the county on or before Thursday, Aug. 13, were counted.

The final results of the two local elections were not known until Friday morning. While the percentage of votes that each candidate received changed once the absentee ballots were counted, there was not enough of a difference to give a candidate outside of the top two in each race enough votes to move onto the general election.

Despite the increase in absentee voters, overall turnout was relatively low. In Red Wing, 33.8% of registered voters cast a ballot. Meanwhile in Goodhue County, 22.7% of registered voters cast a ballot.