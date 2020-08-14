ST. PAUL — Minnesota election officials are set to unveil on Monday, Aug. 17, the total number of voters that participated in the August primary elections and the amount that voted absentee.

Initial totals showed that around 850,000 Minnesotans cast ballots in the contests, with hundreds of thousands voting absentee. The mail-in votes delayed final vote tabulations as ballots continued trickling in late this week and the last of them were counted late Thursday, Aug. 13.

The state provided additional funding this year to free up more absentee ballot options to let voters fill out ballots from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And many took advantage, leaving the polls sparsely attended on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The new highly sanitized and socially distanced format provided a test run at what the state might expect for the Nov. 3 general election. And state officials said they were pleased with the result this week.