MANKATO, Minn. — President Donald Trump made campaign stops in Minnesota and Wisconsin on Monday, Aug. 17, in an attempt to woo Midwestern voters into supporting his re-election bid with promises for a thriving economy and job-growth in a second term.

Trump's visits in Mankato, Minn., and Oshkosh, Wis., landed on the kickoff day of the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, signaling the president's intentions to counter-program his opposition's week-long spectacle. Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to accept the Democratic Party's nomination this week, and Minnesota's U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is slated to make a surrogate appearance for Biden Monday night.

Minnesota and Wisconsin are viewed as key swing states that could deliver to the president his reelection or his defeat in November. The president also will make a tarmac visit Tuesday, Aug. 18, in Yuma, Ariz.

Standing on a stage before Mankato's North Star Aviation flight school, Air Force One behind him, Trump credited his administration for boosting the economy in his first several years in the White House. Before the coronavirus pandemic — which he referred to as the "China plague" — took hold and delivered the worst health and economic crisis in a generation, Trump said, "Everyone was doing the best they've ever done."

"We built the greatest economy in the history of the world and now I have to do it again," Trump said. "You know what that is? That's God testing me."

Before him, an audience of hundreds of spectators donning red "Make America Great Again" hats and T-shirts cheered throughout his speech and waved campaign signs. Few wore face masks, despite the coronavirus's consistent hold on Minnesota. Fields of corn surrounded the crowd, and Trump and Biden campaign signs were spotted Mankato lawns.

Trump in 2016 came within 1.5 percentage points of victory in Minnesota in his bid against Hillary Clinton and he has said he hopes to snap the state's longest-in-the-nation record of supporting a Democrat in presidential contests. The president's campaign has committed millions of dollars into campaign ad buys around the state in hopes of turning it red.

And in the once reliably blue Wisconsin, Trump delivered an upset in 2016, winning the state by less than a percentage point.

Mankato's event is Trump's fifth appearance in Minnesota since taking the oath of office in 2017. Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said before the event that the president's appearance "builds up that enthusiasm" for the campaign. Asked if she's confident Trump will score Minnesota's electoral votes in November, Carnahan said "absolutely."

"If there’s any year that we are going to make history in this state and deliver our electoral votes to a Republican candidate for president, it’s for President Trump on Nov. 3," she said.

Democratic state party leaders, on the other hand, reaffirmed their commitment to fighting against the Republican bid, also saying they'd put millions of dollars and volunteer hours into the effort.

On a news call ahead of Trump's appearance, Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chairman Ken Martin said the Trump Administration "has been a complete disaster for Minnesota families," pointing to the White House's ongoing tariff war, environmental protection rollbacks and more. He also called Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic as "failed."

"There is no number of Trump visits to Minnesota which will change the fact that Minnesotans are suffering because of the disastrous policies of the Trump Administration," Martin said. "His visit to our state is nothing more than a desperate publicity stunt and a distraction."

Earlier Monday morning, though, in a separate call kicking off the DNC, Martin said November's election will be "very close."

"This election is not going to be easy," he said. "It's not going to be a landslide."

On that early Monday morning call, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz noted that his political career started 16 years ago in Mankato following another presidential visit. He said the Trump administration had stoked fear in the country and hadn't provided a uniform response to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading states to fend for themselves.

“I wake up every morning imagining what this world would look like rather than this nightmare that we have right now," Walz said, stumping for Biden and Harris on the call. "This has to end."

Trump is the fourth president to visit Mankato. Presidents William Howard Taft, Harry Truman and George W. Bush visited the city before him.