ST. PAUL — Former Democratic leaders from North Dakota and South Dakota on Tuesday, Aug. 18, called on Democratic delegates from either state and Minnesota to drum up support for former vice president Joe Biden in the dark red states, likening the current state of division in the country to the pre-Civil War era.

In a virtual breakfast meeting, former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle, D-S.D., former USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, of Iowa, and former U.S. Sen. Byron Dorgan, D-N.D., said the stakes of November's election were too great for Democrats not to try to swing moderate Republicans and independents to vote for Biden.

Those votes would be crucial to clinching either state, as both have track records of backing Republican presidential candidates and statewide officeholders. North Dakota gave Donald Trump a 36 percentage point lead in 2016, while South Dakota put up a 30 percentage point lead for Trump over Hillary Clinton. In Iowa, Trump beat Clinton by 9 percentage points.

Daschle and the others said that amid the coronavirus pandemic and civil rights and social justice movements around the country, the nation stands at a crossroads. And the general election could be the "most momentous of our lifetime, one of the most consequential in all of American history."

“Our nation has experienced many extraordinary threats to its existence in our 230-year history,” Daschle told a little more than 100 viewers on the call. “Today this nation is again facing an internal threat so grave, so adverse, so ominous that it rivals the magnitude of the crisis our nation faced just prior to the Civil War.”

The former lawmakers were the latest to urge Democrats at the online convention to continue campaigning for the former vice president. On Monday night, former Democratic rivals voiced support for Biden, as did former Republican officeholders, including former Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

“It’s an opportunity to talk to friends and neighbors in our small towns who may be open for the first time to consider voting for a Democrat in quite a while and Joe Biden is a good and decent man," former Iowa Gov. Vilsack told the regional delegates Tuesday. “Every single vote has to count."

Dorgan was more stern in his comments, noting the history-making nature of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris' nomination to run as the party's vice presidential candidate and raising concerns about President Trump's fitness to govern.

“This is a reckless, dangerous fool and America deserves better," Dorgan said. "America needs better."

On Monday, Trump said the effects of the election could be grave if Midwestern voters support "far left" Democratic policies. And he asked voters in Minneapolis and Mankato, Minn., to re-elect him so he could pull the country from the economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to resist Democrats' efforts to unseat him.

“We’re going to have an election that is all about the survival of this nation,” Trump said. "We built the greatest economy in the history of the world and now I have to do it again."

The president also stopped in Iowa Tuesday to review the state of damage there following severe storms last week. He authorized emergency funding to manage the damage.

The Democratic National Convention is set to continue this week with Biden expected to accept the party's nomination on Thursday, Aug. 20. The Republican National Convention is set to kick off next week with limited in-person events in Charlotte, N.C. where Trump is expected to accept the Republican Party nomination.