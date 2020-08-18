HUDSON - The city has stepped back from requesting proposals for the old fire station after hearing a mixed-use development proposal for the space.

Gerrard Corporations presented a project that would include the old fire station and Williams Lot properties as well as the property it owns on the corner of Second and Commercial streets. The potential project would include more than 2,500 feet of commercial space and 38 residential units plus 166 parking spaces to replace the existing 64 spaces.

Nick Vivian, attorney for the project, said the developers knew the city had a goal to increase parking.

The city would retain ownership of the old fire station and Williams lots, which would both be turned into parking at the cost of Gerrard. Vivian said they would talk with the city about appreciation and tax increment funding to reimburse some of that expense.

The building would be designed to fit into the look of Hudson. As a downtown spot, the developers would offer the commercial space as retail space at competitive rates, Vivian said. Gerrard wants the building to be one that lasts.

“This building is going to stand the test of time downtown,” Vivian said at the Aug. 17 Common Council meeting.

The specifics of the building are still up for discussion. It would follow the same process for all projects in the city.

The building is currently designed at 53 feet high, and the developer would request a height variance, Vivian said. The building is stepped back, so the height from Second Street would be 32 feet.

Council member Paul Deziel said he’d like to see city staff pursue details with the development company. Council member Jim Webber agreed, saying there are a lot of attractive pieces to the project, and they need to look at it in more detail.

City Administrator Aaron Reeves said the project is excellent for downtown.

“It really is everything we’re looking for,” he said.

Staff would need to work on details, including financing and shared parking, but he said nothing with it is unworkable.

A potential request for proposals for the old fire station lot was first brought at council in January. The city decided to hold off on putting out the request so it could see how it could gather data on its new parking system during the summer, especially the Fourth of July Holiday, Reeves said. The COVID-19 pandemic however means the city doesn’t have any good parking data for the summer.

Reeves said the proposal process is not urgent, and the city could still decide to put out requests at any time in the future.

The council agreed to rescind the process to put out a request for proposals for now.