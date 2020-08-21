RED WING -- On Tuesday, the County Board voted to approve the solid waste ordinance. With this ordinance all solid waste generated in the Goodhue County will be hauled to the waste processing plant in Red Wing. This will keep garbage out of landfills.

Board Chair Paul Drotos has been a proponent of this plan for the duration of his tenure on the County Board. He told the Republican Eagle after the ordinance 3-2 passed:

“It maximizes a positive impact for the environment and for tax-payers. It meets the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s hierarchy for waste disposal and it removes the landfill clean-up liability from Goodhue County.”

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency states that burning waste for energy is preferred to burying waste in a landfill.

Barney Nesseth, the board member who represents District 3, again voiced his opposition to the solid waste ordinance. He stated during the meeting, “I do want to understand that this trash ordinance will affect the people in my district, according to Mr. Isakson’s calculations. Residents in my district will pay 50% of the increased costs. I still think that’s an unfair deal.”

When asked for comment on the projected costs of this ordinance Greg Isakson, the Goodhue County Public Works director told a reporter, “since all trash brought to Red Wing will be charged the same, a resident whose trash is currently going to a landfill may see an increase since their trash will now be processed at Red Wing’s facility, which costs more than landfilling.”

Isakson added, “Wanamingo is the only city that I know of who has recently rebid garbage removal. Their new contract specified that the garbage/trash be delivered to the Red Wing facility whereas their old contract did not. Their price actually dropped a small amount instead of increasing. As of now, the increase for all trash from the county being delivered to the Red Wing facility is unknown.”

Economic, environmental impact

The closure of the Bench Street landfill has a potentially large impact on Goodhue County’s environment and budget.

The solid waste ordinance, according to Tuesday’s staff report, is important because its passage is part of “specific conditions upon Goodhue County for transferring Goodhue County’s Bench Street landfill into the MPCA Closed Landfill Program in order to hasten its environmental monitoring, long term care contingency actions, remediation of environmental impairment and costs from Goodhue County to the MPCA.”

By moving management of the landfill to the state, Goodhue County will not be required to pay the full cost of cleaning the landfill if it is ever determined that the landfill needs to be cleaned.

The county and city have estimated that cleaning the landfill would cost about $14 million. The plan will also result in waste being burnt for energy instead of being placed in a landfill.

The ordinance will be fully enforced 60 days after its passage on Tuesday. The date will be Monday, Oct. 19.