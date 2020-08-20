FARGO — A 15-member panel of Fargo residents charged with recommending a new police chief selected David Zibolski for the job after a daylong interview process on Thursday, Aug. 20, at City Hall.

He's been the police chief of Beloit, Wis., since 2015 and spent 27 years with the Milwaukee Police Department, attaining the rank of captain.

Zibolski's conditional offer will go to the Fargo City Commission in early September for a final decision.

In a daylong series of interviews and discussions Thursday, three finalists each made their case for the job. The selection panel scored each candidate and made a final tally of the scores. They also held a roundtable discussion before making the recommendation with only a few comments made.

Zibolski will replace David Todd, who led the 180-employee department starting in 2014 and had been with the department since 1987. The department staff includes 24 office workers, 40 detectives and 116 patrol and commanding officers.

Deputy Chief Ross Renner is serving as interim chief.