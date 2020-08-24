Gov. Tony Evers on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to support authorities in Kenosha County in response to protests after a law enforcement officer there shot an unarmed Black man multiple times in the back.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Jacob Blake, was hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, according to media reports. The Aug. 23 shooting was captured on video that circulated online.

Local officials requested the National Guard support.

Also on Monday Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes signed an executive order calling for a special session of the state Legislature to take up police reform measures announced in June after the high-profile killings by police of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and George Floyd in Minneapolis.

PREVIOUSLY: Use of force, citizen complaints and body cameras: Here’s where area law enforcement leaders stand on the issues | Evers administration announces police reform proposals, including banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants

The legislation includes statewide use-of-force standards, mandatory yearly police training in deescalation and a ban on no-knock warrants, among other measures.

“We must begin the long but important path toward ensuring our state and our country start to live up to our promises of equity and justice," Evers said in a news release. "I am urging the Legislature to rise to this occasion and give this special session the urgent and productive effort this moment demands and that the people of Wisconsin deserve.”

The executive order followed an earlier announcement Monday by Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, of the formation of a task force "focusing on racial disparities, educational opportunities, public safety and police policies and standards," according to a news release.

The governor's move prompted Vos to issue the following statement:

“One hour after the announcement of the speaker’s task force, Governor Evers releases a Special Session call of the Legislature. When I spoke to Governor Evers on the phone today, I asked him to work with the Legislature in a deliberate and open process through the task force. We have an opportunity to bring people together to find solutions. Instead, the governor is choosing to turn to politics again by dictating liberal policies that will only deepen the divisions in our state.”

Vos called on the state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to complete its investigation of the shooting within 30 days.

"The Kenosha community deserves to know the totality of the circumstances leading up to the shooting," Vos said in a statement. "Before passing judgement, we have to know if the shocking 20-second video clip shared with the media tells the whole story."

Kenosha is south of Milwaukee along Lake Michigan, near the Illinois border.

'Preserve public safety'

According to a news release on the National Guard authorization:

Pursuant to Section 321.39(1)(a) of the Wisconsin Statutes, the governor ordered into state active duty members of the Wisconsin National Guard deemed necessary to support to local law enforcement and first responders in Kenosha. Any Guard members called to active duty may only be used to provide support to local law enforcement and to protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions necessary for the well-being of the community, and to provide support to first responders such as the Kenosha Fire Department. The National Guard may not be used to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or impede the ability of the media to report on this situation.



“Serving our fellow Wisconsin citizens and assisting civil authorities during times of need is one of core missions in the National Guard,” Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, said in a news release. “Our Citizen Soldiers and Airmen are well-trained and prepared to assist in any way we can in an effort to preserve public safety.”