RIVER FALLS — Fall sports seasons are still on for River Falls High School, but with a host of new safety measures and high expectations for student athletes to behave responsibly.

In a divided vote Monday night, Aug. 24, River Falls School Board gave its approval for fall athletics to continue. The decision followed a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control vote in August allowing districts to delay all or some fall sports over COVID-19 concerns.

READ MORE: River Falls competing for title of HockeyVille USA | River Falls City Council censures member for ‘derogatory and unprofessional’ comments in face mask debates | 3 deaths connected to River Falls senior living outbreak

RFHS Athletic Director Rollie Hall presented on the district’s planning around fall sports as well as expectations for the approximately 180 students participating in soccer, volleyball and football, including wearing face coverings, regular health checks and copious use of hand sanitizer.

“We’re not buying it by the bottle, we’re buying it by the gallon,” he said of hand sanitizer. “We have pump bottles of it all over the place.”

Students also will have to change habits, Rollie continued. That means:

No spitting

No touching of the face

No handshakes, high-fives or fist bumps

“Traditions are out the door this year,” Rollie said.

Several River Falls students provided public comment at the start of the meeting, imploring the School Board to allow fall sports to move forward while assuring that they would follow safety measures. But board members struggled with weighing the social and emotional benefits of athletics with the potential risks of holding gatherings during a pandemic.

School Board President Stacy Johnson Myers later commended students for addressing the board, but called on them to follow through with their commitment to safety.

“The School Board is taking a risk, and we need you to help us mitigate the risk,” she said to students.

Pierce County Health Officer AZ Snyder had recommended postponing or canceling fall sports that don’t allow for proper distancing. In a statement Monday night to the Star-Observer, Snyder said the county health department will continue to work closely with the school district on safety measures and to control any outbreaks.

“Public Health and the RFSD are a team, and teammates don't leave each other in the cold just because we disagree,” Snyder said.

Nearby La Crosse and Eau Claire school districts postponed fall activities until spring 2021.

The earliest dates for high school competition are Sept. 15 for volleyball and soccer, and Sept. 23 for football.

In other news…