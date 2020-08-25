RED WING -- The Policy Advisory Team will spend the next 18 months working with Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman and police officers to learn about and review the department’s policies.

Mayor Sean Dowse received over 80 applications and nominations for the advisory team, formerly called the Policy Task Force. The 12-member team is a combination of recommendations by City Council members and appointees by Dowse and a selection committee.

Those appointed to the team are:

Steve Blaine

Juan DeLaFuente

Alexis DeVries

Michael Holmes

Cory Koplin

Doug Larsen

Samantha Malcom

Liz Magill

Raymond Owen

Yadira Ramos

Cholwe Walker

Thomas D. Young

The Policy Advisory Team also has four alternates in case one or more of the 12 team members are unable to participate. The alternated are Sara Kern, Marvin Bradford, Yaneth Santiago Huerta and Rachael Savage.

Q&A

For more information about the Policy Advisory Team, the Republican Eagle conducted a short Q&A with Michelle Leise, the city’s community engagement specialist:

Why is city staff proposing that only the first hour of advisory team meetings be accessible to the public?

The “educational/learning” portion of the session will be public (sometimes that will be the first hour and sometimes it will be the second hour). The “activation” portion of the meeting is recommended to be non-public with notes taken for full disclosure of what happened, what question arose and what the next steps are. The reason to have a non-public portion is to provide room for team members to build trust and discuss often sensitive topics in a space that honors the sphere of privacy and respect.

In the section that covers alternates, Monday’s staff report says that the city "will also pay them for their time to read and review items (1 to 2 hours perhaps)." Is this one to two hours a week? What will the hourly wage be?

This would be two hours total paid for the alternate to read over and listen to the materials and get up to speed with the material if they are called upon to fill an open position. The total wage for this time spent would be the same as for one meeting attended: $75.

How long will alternates serve? Is it an indefinite position?

Alternates will be available as alternates for the first phase – 18 months -- of the process. After the first 18 months, team members will be asked if they want to continue on the Advisory Team or step away from the process. At that point, if openings arise, alternates can be asked to step into those roles. Alternates can also choose to remain alternates or step away entirely if they wish.

If a member of the advisory team steps down how will the city/team select an alternate to replace that individual?

If a team member needs to step aside, the mayor will choose one of the alternates based on the premise that the team remains a diverse group of people. That diversity is based on many factors including but not limited to age, race, gender, and life experiences. For that reason, the alternates are not listed in any particular order.

Which member(s) of the police department will participate on the advisory team? has this been determined yet?

Those members have not been chosen yet.