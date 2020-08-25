RED WING -- On Monday, the City Council came close to overturning Dowse’s veto. The vote came after Dowse vetoed the council-approved construction of nine apartment units in the former St. Joseph’s Church auxiliary building at 480 Eight St.

Dowse told city staff after that approval:

“The City Council needs to take another look at the Brickhouse project in light of the discussion, near the end of the council meeting on Aug. 10, on (planned unit developments) that allow for high density redevelopment of older buildings in neighborhoods with low density. It was mentioned that this was the very first time that such a project had been allowed."

Four of seven council members voted to override the veto and allow the developer to begin construction. But to overturn a veto, a simple majority is not enough. Five of seven council members had to pass the vote for the apartments.

The community input for this project was mixed. While some residents voiced the desire to see more housing -- specifically affordable housing in Red Wing -- others raised questions of increased density, more traffic and the parking lot that was proposed to be built between the apartment building and the Golden Lantern.

Council members Laurel Stinson, Erin Buss, Kim Beise and John Becker voted to override the veto. During council comments, Buss quoted an article published in the Atlantic in October 2019, titled “Minneapolis Saw That NIMBYism Has Victims.” NIMBY” stands for “not in my backyard.” The passage Buss read says, in part:

“Single-family zoning not only segregates people by race and class, but also artificially increases prices and hurts the environment. By outlawing the construction of duplexes, triplexes, and other multifamily units, single-family zoning artificially constrains the housing supply, driving up prices by government fiat. ... Moreover, by artificially propping up housing prices and forcing families to move farther and farther out to find homes they can afford, single-family zoning puts more cars on the road for longer commutes, resulting in more greenhouse-gas emissions.”

Council member Becky Norton voted to uphold the veto. After casting her vote, which was the final and deciding vote, Norton explained her reasoning. She sent her explanations to the Republican Eagle. They include:

“I have concerns about the pressure the vehicles will put on the surrounding neighborhood during winter months when the large parking lot needs to be cleared or is congested with snow. This neighborhood has parking on one side of the street on Eighth Street and no on-street parking on East Avenue.”

“The high density of units/vehicles in and out of the apartment and bed and breakfast will impact the safety of the residents of the neighborhood in adding a large frequently/regularly used parking lot to this heavily used sidewalk and road.”

This development will be injurious to the Conservation District Contributing Property of 721 East avenue by cutting into this lot and installing a 23-stall parking lot and that that parking lot will be injurious to the surrounding neighborhood. The dividing of the lots will here forward impact the uses and opportunities to maintain the contributing structure.”

Norton ended the statement that she sent to the Republican Eagle by stating, “we are in need of housing for a variety of income levels; we need to work with our neighborhoods in keeping with the neighborhood when we apply or use the density transfer to ensure the criteria are met. I appreciate Council Member Buss’s comments and hope we can work with neighbors to get there.”

The developer cannot resubmit the proposal that was vetoed for one year. However, he can work with the city to create a new development proposal.