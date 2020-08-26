RIVER FALLS — City Council passed a series of resolutions Aug. 25 clearing the way for the proposed four-building, 84-unit Milltown Residences on the northwest side of town, but not before hearing pushback from residents opposed to the multifamily housing development.

Concerns voiced in person and through submitted comments and petitions ranged from added road and park congestion, diminished sight lines to green space and loss of the city’s small town identity.

The development by La Crosse-based Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions will be built on 4.8 acres of city-owned land at DeSanctis Park off West Division Street. Alternative suggestions for the land made during public comment included expanding the park or developing lower density housing instead.

Multifamily workforce housing is viewed as a way to help solve housing shortages locally and in communities across the country. A 2019 report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association concluded home building in the state is not keeping pace with population and income growth.

Approval of the development involved five separate resolutions, all of which passed by votes of 6-1 with Council member Sean Downing dissenting.

Downing said the city’s community engagement surrounding the project was lacking.

“I believe we need to take a step back and work with our community to get it right,” he said.

Other council members acknowledged the difficult decision before them, but said development and growth in the city is inevitable.

“I do not downplay for a minute the number of people who are concerned about this,” Council member Scott Morrissette said, “but I’m in favor of this project and I think it’s going to be a benefit to the park long term and to the city.”

The resolutions included approval of a new tax increment district, or TID, a type of incentive municipalities can use to promote development.

The TID will be “pay as you go,” meaning the city will reimburse the developer once the project generates tax increment revenue — up to $1.9 million over 10 years, according to a staff report. The city would then continue to receive increment revenue and collect property taxes until the TID expires in 2041. All told, the development is expected to generate more than $4.8 million in tax increment revenue over the 20-year TID lifespan.

[JARGON WATCH: Tax incremental financing generates tax revenue that can only be used to fund infrastructure investment and other eligible projects that will facilitate private development, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. Read more about the concept at https://www.revenue.wi.gov/DOR%20Publications/1-2.pdf ]

The developer guarantees the project will have a minimum tax value of $10.8 million within 36 months of completion, which would generate a $231,609 property tax payment for 10 years, the staff report states.

Under the agreement, the developer will construct public infrastructure such as a parking lot, utility extensions to the Glover School House in DeSanctis Park and an access road via the park trail system for emergency vehicles. The city will finance as much as $800,000 for design and construction costs for the infrastructure projects, minus $200,000 credit for the land purchase.

Milltown Residences is aimed at young professionals and empty nesters, with amenities such as attached garages and a front porch concept facing West Division Street.

Construction is planned to begin at the end of September.