Four cases from the Minnesota Republican Party and Minnesota Voters Alliance were heard together as each centered around the issue of local authority to create absentee ballot review boards.

Duluth, Minneapolis, Ramsey County and Olmsted County came under fire for the way they decided to fashion boards to reject or approve questioned ballots during the Aug. 11 primary election. Those boards were expected to stand for the general election unless the local governments made changes or the court compelled them to reset their membership.

Representatives from each locality said they'd set the boards in compliance with state law and guidance from the Secretary of State's office. And they said that challenges aimed to rewrite the law around how cities and counties appoint members to those panels.

Second Judicial District Judge Thomas Gilligan Jr. didn't immediately issue a decision Wednesday but said he would review the arguments and quickly decide whether to call on the local governments to reset their absentee review boards ahead of the November general election.

Erick Kaardal, a lawyer representing Minnesotans concerned about the new process of selecting board members, said the actions by councils and boards in the cities and counties violated state law that requires the absentee review boards to be appointed from lists of partisan candidates put forth by political parties. He said prospective members to the boards felt they didn't get a fair shot at appointment and worried about the partisan composition of each board.

“Why are we so comfortable with the delegation here? They’re circumventing the law by using the deputies," he said, pointing to local processes that allowed cities and counties to deputize staff with election background to join the boards. “It’s all about election integrity. It’s all about interest.”

Kaardal said the court needed to clarify the rules around how each board was selected and ask the localities to go back to the drawing board to reset their boards ahead of the November general election.

One by one, attorneys representing the cities and counties defended the localities' moves to bring on members to the absentee review boards and said they followed state law and rules laid out by the Secretary of State's Office. And they said the boards were made up of balanced compositions of partisan members.

"We are exercising the clear duty that has been laid out to us by the Secretary of State," Jennifer Plante, an attorney representing Olmsted County, said.

Elizabeth Sellers, Duluth assistant city attorney, said the statute laying the ground for how the absentee review board members may be broad but localities abided by it to the best of their abilities. And if there is an issue with the language, that should be up to the Legislature, not the court to resolve, she said.

"This is one of those places where the statute is not clear and that right there should give the court pause," Sellers said. "This should not be grounds for writ of mandamus."

A writ of mandamus is a court order compelling action of a certain entity.

Gilligan said he was aware the issue was time-sensitive and agreement with the petitioners would require cities and counties to reset their boards. He said he hoped to have a decision next week.