ST. PAUL — Minnesota will receive $1.5 million as part of a settlement with Honda in a multi-state lawsuit centered on the automaker's alleged concealment of the faulty airbag systems installed in cars sold in the U.S., State Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday, Aug. 26.

A total of 48 states, territories and the District of Columbia sued Honda for allegedly failing to inform regulatory authorities and consumers about the risks posed by the airbags, which can rupture by mistake and launch debris about the inside of a car.

At least 14 people have died and another 200 suffered injuries because of the defects, justice officials have said.

A total of $85 million will be paid out to states that are party to the lawsuit as a result of the settlement. In a news release Wednesday, Ellison called the settlement a "win for Minnesotans" and chastised Honda for not making sure that "all affected vehicles were promptly recalled.

"All Minnesotans should be able to trust that the cars they buy and drive are safe and reliable. That’s basic to affording your life and living with dignity, safety, and respect," Ellison said.

Airbags manufactured by the Takata Corp. had been installed on Honda and Acura vehicles since the model year 2001. In the suit, states attorneys general allege that Honda engineers "suspected that the airbags’ propellant, ammonium nitrate, could burn aggressively and cause the (inflation device) to burst" but that the company hesitated to warn regulatory officials even as it began to recall vehicles equipped with them in 2008 and 2009.

According to Wednesday's news release, Honda has recalled 12.8 million vehicles affected by the flaws in the years since.

Dakotas to receive millions

North Dakota will receive approximately $1 million of the settlement, according to a copy of the judgment filed in Burleigh County District Court. The State Attorney General's Office has not issued a statement on the matter.

South Dakota, meanwhile, will take a $2 million cut of the settlement, according to a news release from the office of state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

"This is an important settlement showing that businesses must be held accountable when they choose to put the safety of their customers anywhere but first in line," Ravnsborg said.

Honda has agreed to reform its manufacturing and acquisition processes, in addition to its advertising efforts, as part of the settlement. Motorists can visit hondaairbaginfo.com or call Honda's toll-free customer service line at 888-234-2138 to see if their cars are affected by the recall.

Individuals who were injured or were affected financially because of the airbags can learn how to submit a claim for restitution by visiting www.takataairbaginjurytrust.com/.