ST. PAUL — A Ramsey County Judge on Tuesday, Sept. 1, dismissed a challenge to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's executive orders aimed at combating the coronavirus, saying the governor was warranted in bringing them in the face of a global pandemic.

Second Judicial Circuit Judge Thomas Gilligan Jr. in a written decision said the governor was authorized to call the peacetime emergency under the Minnesota Constitution and that arguments that the orders violated Minnesotans' civil liberties failed to meet muster.

The ruling comes months after 13 state lawmakers, Free Minnesota Small Business Coalition and a group of business owners filed the challenge alleging Walz's dozens of directives violate Minnesotans' civil liberties, meaning Minnesotans "cannot exercise movement and associate with others as they desire without recourse."

"This court concludes that the executive orders have a 'real and substantial relation' to the preservation of public health and the spread of COVID-19," Gilligan wrote.

Walz in March issued an executive order calling a peacetime emergency to deal with the then-impending COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the governor said it would allow him to open a toolbox of options with which the state could craft a response to the illness.

Since then, the DFL governor has issued 78 other executive orders setting a moratorium on evictions, putting in place nutrition programs to get food to children, providing paid leave for workers sickened with COVID-19, setting up partnerships with the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic to scale up testing and temporarily removing bidding requirements to let the state bring in more personal protective equipment and ventilators.

His directives also required Minnesotans to stay at home for weeks unless performing essential tasks; closed schools, restaurants, bars and churches along with other businesses, and banned large gatherings.

In his opinion, Gilligan wrote that "there can be no doubt that Minnesota is in the midst of a public health crisis." But he noted, too, that the pandemic and the state's efforts to quell it had had profound impacts on small businesses.

But while the governor was able to defend the need for the executive authority, the business coalition had not convinced the judge that the orders exceeded the governor's authority under the Constitution or denied business owners of their civil liberties.

Walz is expected to again call the Legislature in for a special legislative session next week to decide whether to veto another 30-day extension of the peacetime emergency that allows him to exercise expanded authority. Republican lawmakers have said they plan to vote against an extension, saying the emergency has ended and the Legislature should have more of a say in pandemic response. Democrats, meanwhile, have supported the governor in his use of the executive authority.

In Minnesota, more than 76,000 have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic took hold in the state and 1,823 have perished from the disease and its complications.