Do you know how you will be voting?

Do you know the name of your municipal clerk?

Do you know where to go to vote?

Do you know who and what are on your ballot?

To answer those questions and to promote the steps for safe, successful voting, Pepin County community members and the LWV-GCV will conduct three outdoor nonpartisan voter assistance events in September.

Trained volunteers will show people how to register to vote, how to request an absentee ballot, and how to do either process by mail, online, or in person at their municipal clerk’s office. They also will be able to make copies of photo IDs and to offer tips on accurately completing an absentee ballot and to use MyVote.wi.gov for locating your municipal clerk (the chief election official for Wisconsin municipalities), polling place, next election and ballot, registration status, or absentee ballot request/submission status.

To minimize COVID exposure risk, the events will be outdoors, with volunteers offering drive-up assistance. Volunteers will be masked, and additional social distancing and sanitation methods will be used.

Three events

Voter assistance events will be 4-6:30 p.m.:

Sept. 10, Memorial Park, First Street pavilion near basketball court, Durand

Sept. 15, Cucina Ceci front patio, 415 Third St, Pepin

Sept. 17, Calvary Covenant Church parking lot, 105 E/ Second St., Stockholm

The League of Women Voters is nonpartisan and neither supports nor opposes candidates or

political parties at any level of government. LWV-GCV’s purpose is to promote political

responsibility through informed and active participation of citizens in government and to act on

selected governmental issues.

For more information about these events, call Lori Miller at 715-285-5659.



