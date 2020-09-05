RIVER FALLS — Questions about the primary residence of Republican Assembly Rep. Shannon Zimmerman resurfaced this week following a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story Sept. 4 and complaint filed with the state Elections Commission.

At the core of the controversy is Zimmerman’s candidate filing in the 30th Assembly District indicating he lives in a Jefferson Street residence in River Falls, while Pierce County records show a property he owns in the town of Clifton — which is outside the district — received the state lottery tax credit. The credit is typically claimed on a homeowner’s primary residence.

Zimmerman in a phone interview Friday said he responded to the Elections Commission about the complaint. He called the claims “frivolous” and said the Jefferson Street property is his primary residence.

“I am confident that when they review it that this will quickly be resolved,” Zimmerman said.

Regarding the lottery tax credit, Zimmerman said his filings were prepared by a tax professional and that the details are being reviewed.

Pierce County records show Zimmerman and his wife are co-owners of two properties in the town of Clifton and one in the city of River Falls.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue website states spouses may be able to claim the lottery tax credit on two differently owned properties if they are used as separate primary residences.

Zimmerman is running against Hudson Democrat Sarah Yacoub this fall in Assembly District 30, which includes Hudson and River Falls.

The Yacoub campaign issued the following statement about the elections complaint:

"We are grateful the truth is finally coming out. Residents of the 30th Assembly district have been trying to bring this to light since Rep. Zimmerman was first elected in 2016. It shouldn’t take an election to have accountability in local government. This is a win for integrity, democracy, and the people of the 30th."

The statement was emailed and posted to the campaign’s Facebook page on Friday, including a link to donate to Yacoub’s campaign.

Zimmerman criticized Yacoub’s campaign for using the story to raise money.

“It reeks of absolute political gaming and a campaign fundraising tactic,” Zimmerman said.

Copies of two separate Elections Commission complaints notarized on Aug. 21 and 25 were provided to the Star-Observer by Yacoub’s campaign manager. The name of the complainant was redacted, though the campaign manager told the Star-Observer on Friday it was not filed by the campaign.

The complaints allege Zimmerman falsely represented his residency in Assembly District 30 and that he committed voter fraud by voting using the River Falls address.