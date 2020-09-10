ST. PAUL — Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to make his first stop in Minnesota this campaign cycle, his campaign announced Thursday, Sept. 10.

Biden is set to visit the state on Friday, Sept. 18, his campaign announced in a news release. But no additional details about the stop were immediately available.

His stop follows a Wednesday visit by his wife Jill Biden and comes weeks after President Donald Trump stumped for his reelection bid in Mankato. Trump's campaign also announced Thursday that the president would visit Bemidji, Minn. on Sept. 18.

The faceoff in Minnesota comes on the day the state is set to kick off early voting in the general election. A variety of campaign surrogates on both sides have campaigned in Minnesota in-person and virtually in the run-up to the Nov. 3 contest.

While Trump came within 1.5 percentage points of victory in the state in 2016, the state has increasingly been viewed as a toss-up leading into Election Day as the Trump campaign has funneled funds and organizing efforts into the state.

Recent polling in Minnesota shows Biden has an edge over Trump. A poll released Wednesday, Sept. 9, by Morning Consult showed Biden had a 5-point advantage over Trump, while a KSTP-TV/SurveyUSA poll indicated the former vice president had a 9-point lead in the contest.