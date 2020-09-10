HUDSON — Expecting a large crowd seeking to give public input on a proposed Communicable Disease Ordinance coupled with limited space to safely accommodate it, the St. Croix County Health and Human Services Board has cancelled its Wednesday, Sept. 16, meeting.

Discussion of the ordinance will be rescheduled, according to an announcement Thursday, Sept. 10.

"We want to ensure the safety of everyone who wishes to share public comment, our board members, and all others in attendance.," the announcement states. "We will provide more information if or when the Communicable Disease Ordinance is up for further consideration."

In the meantime, the county will continue to collect responses from a survey about the ordinance at https://www.sccwi.gov/969/Proposed-Communicable-Disease-Ordinance.

The ordinance would provide enforcement powers to the county Public Health Officer. The ordinance would grant authority already available to the health officer through state law and does not represent an expansion of authority, according to a city FAQ. The city states the authority "would only be used in extreme circumstances to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and loss of life in St. Croix County and to prevent the overburdening of local hospitals and public health capacity. "

It continues:

"Given that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has not issued statewide orders addressing the issues covered under this proposed ordinance, the only means for addressing communicable diseases on a county-wide basis is through the Public Health department via a local ordinance. Without this ordinance, there is little we can do to take any meaningful measures beyond asking for voluntary compliance. "