RED WING -- Candidates for county and state races talked about their agendas on Thursday during the Red Wing chapter of the League of Women Voters Q&A event.

The event was held at the Central Park Bandshell where participants and onlookers were asked to wear masks and social distance.

Before the moderator began asking the four individuals on stage to talk about their platforms and goals if elected, each gave an opening statement. Below are pieces of each statement.

Barb Haley, House 21A Republican incumbent: “I’m your voice in St. Paul because I want to make sure that Red Wing stays the community that we want to live in, work in and raise our families in.”

Matt Bruns, 21A Democratic challenger: “I’m inspired to run because I work directly with the students and families of Minnesota and see how we can direct policy change to lift them up and give our communities a solid bedrock from which to sprout and succeed for the next 150 years.”

Mike Goggin, Senate 21 Republican incumbent: “The first thing I wanted to do was do everything I could to help our seniors out and those folks that are on fixed income by going after the social security income tax. … So that’s my agenda, is to make sure I do everything I can to help everybody have the highest quality of life to live, work, raise a family and retire here in Minnesota.”

Ralph Kaehler, Senate 21 Democratic challenger: “I come with a different pedigree than most of the people who run for office. I’m a fourth-generation owner/operator of a farm, I’m a worker, I'm a solar developer and a business owner.”

Candidates in two of the three Goodhue County Board races also participated in Thursday’s event.

Paul Drotos, the board’s current chair, faces Edward Moritz in the District 5 race, which represents Red Wing and Wacouta Township.

Linda Flanders is the incumbent for District 1 and is facing Les Anderson, a farmer from Welch. As she told the crowd on Thursday, Flanders was elected to finish Commissioner Ron Allen’s term after his death in 2019. If reelected this would be her first full term.

The next League of Women Voters event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 in Central Park. Candidates for the Red Wing School Board will answer questions.

Editor’s note: The Republican Eagle will have a more in-depth article about this event online. Go to www.rivertowns.net.

If you go …

What: Candidate forums

Where: Central Park bandshell

When: 5 p.m. on the following dates

Note: incumbents are noted with an asterix

Sept. 15

Red Wing School Board -- Carmen Bertelsen, Nicole Buck, Tori Campbell, Jodi Lewis, Samantha Malcom, Anna Ostendorf, Elisabeth Peterson, Rebecca L. Peterson, Shelley Pohlman, Pamela Roe* and Jennifer Tift (vote for four)

Moderator: Lisa Bayley

Sept. 17

Red Wing City Council and mayor

Ward 1 -- Kim Beise* (unopposed)

Ward 2 -- John Becker* and Andy Klitzke

Ward 3 -- Evan Brown* and Ernie Stone

Mayor -- Sean Dowse* and Mike Wilson

Moderator: Lisa Bayley



