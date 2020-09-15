RED WING -- The city's preliminary tax levy and budget was set on Monday, Sept. 14. Both are higher than the 2020 budget and levy.

The proposed tax levy for 2021 is $23,658,843. This would be an increase of 1.3% from the 2020 levy.

While the proposed levy is higher, the final figure might be lower; the council can approve the levy as proposed or lower it after certifying it to the state in September. In 2020, for example, the final levy was $732,740 lower than the proposed levy.

The preliminary budget was set at $90,050,550 on Monday. This is about a 4% increase from the 2020 approved budget.

Five of the seven council members voted to approve those figures.

Council Vice President Evan Brown said this is "a nearly flat levy from the previous year and, of course, lower than the year prior to that. So I think, given all the circumstances, this is a very responsible levy.”

The 2020 levy was set at $23,363,588.

Council member John Becker voted against the preliminary levy and told those in attendance, “It’s close, but not quite. I will be a no vote on this. I think we can do a zero percent levy increase.”

Council member Kim Beise voted against the proposed levy and in favor of the proposed budget.

A hearing will be held to discuss the final 2021 levy and budget at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, either in City Hall or virtually.