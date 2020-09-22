HUDSON --- The Hudson Council agreed to terminate its current water agreement with North Hudson, which was first made in 1983, to work on creating a new arrangement with the village.

The contract was outdated, but the two municipalities have struggled for years to agree on a new solution.

The council approved termination on the recommendation of the Public Utility Commission and attorney Lawrie Kobza.

Kobza said when the contract is terminated, the city will still continue to provide service in the same way as the parties work on an agreement. If they cannot find an agreement together, they can then go to the state Public Service Commission, which regulates public utilities.

The two feasible options for a new agreement are either consolidation, where the village turns over its system to be run by one overall Hudson utility, or wholesale. At a joint council and village meeting in August, North Hudson representatives took issue with the compensation proposed in a consolidation.

Hudson Council member Randy Morrissette II asked that city officials handle this property and fairly.

“The way that last meeting felt about this, it was disheartening,” he said. “So let’s be nice to each other and play well and knock out a good agreement for each of us.”

Pandemic park policy

The council also approved a COVID-19 addition to park policies that allow staff to review and approve applications to use city parks as it has before the start of the pandemic. In the past months, each individual application has come to the full council for a decision.

The policy addition requires those renting the park to follow current CDC, state, county and city COVID-19 guidelines, follow any state or local orders on face coverings and maintain six feet of distance between non-family members.

The council also agreed to have renters provide a voluntary sign-in for contact tracing, done by St. Croix County Public Health in case of a positive COVID-19 case.

Morrissette said he disagreed with the contract, calling it another overreach by the council.