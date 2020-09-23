RIVER FALLS — Nearly $95,000 in repairs are needed after leaks developed this spring on the roof of the building that will become the new police station.

The city issued $5.74 million in general obligation bonds for the building addition and remodel project in June. The project was estimated at $4.5 million, not including the roof repairs, the extent of which were unknown at the time, according to a staff report.

City Council voted unanimously Sept. 22 to increase the project cost by $94,749 for roof repairs by Eau Claire-based Dell Construction. The additional costs will come from the fund balance.

Leaks were discovered on the edges of the roof during the spring snow melt. Staff worked with a roofing contractor and determined ice dams caused ponds to form that were too deep for the flashing and seals.

A synthetic rubber called EPDM will be installed along the roof edge and over the parapet wall.

The building at 2815 Prairie Drive on the north end of town has had multiple roof repairs over several years to fix isolated leaks, the staff report states.

The city signed a purchase agreement and closed on the building in 2019. It was previously owned by Forum Communications Company, parent company of RiverTown Multimedia and the former River Falls Journal newspaper.

