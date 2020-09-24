Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Adam Weeks has died, according to a Thursday, Sept. 24, news release from Secretary of State Steve Simon. Simon's office could not confirm further details on the circumstances of Weeks's death.

With a candidate's death so close to the Nov. 3 general election, though, the congressional race will be postponed until Feb. 9, 2021, according to the news release. Weeks was set to face off with incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, as well as Republican challenger Tyler Kistner in the historically purple suburban district.

Per state law, if a major party nominee dies within 79 days of Election Day, a special election must be held for that office the second Tuesday of February.

Simon said Thursday that residents of Minnesota's 2nd District should still cast their votes in November for other races up and down the ballot. Candidates for the CD2 race will still appear on the ballot, but votes for those candidates will not be counted in November. Voters must vote again in February's special election in order to pick their next member of Congress.

For CD2 residents who have already voted early in-person or cast absentee ballots, Simon said they do not need to request a new ballot or vote again. Their votes for other races up and down the ballot will be counted.

Regarding Weeks's death, Craig wrote on Facebook that she "was deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of Adam Weeks’ passing earlier this week."

"Cheryl and I are praying for the Weeks family during this difficult time," she wrote.

Kistner offered his condolences Thursday on Twitter: "Adam was a passionate advocate for the causes he believed in, and he will he missed by all those who knew him. We will be praying for Adam and his family and friends as they go through this difficult time."

According to his campaign website, Weeks was a Goodhue County-based organic farmer growing vegetables for Community Supported Agriculture and farmers markets. In his free time, he enjoyed live concerts and playing disc golf with his nieces and nephews.