RIVER FALLS – The city began drawing down Lake Louise — one of two dam impoundments on the Kinnickinnic River and part of the city’s hydroelectric operations — around 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 to examine damage to the Powell Falls Dam sustained during the June 29 flood.

The decision to drain the lake was made in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

River Falls Municipal Utilities Director Kevin Westhuis said the WDNR recommended beginning the drawdown no later than Oct. 1 to minimize the impact of water level changes on overwintering herptiles and trout spawning.

Westhuis said the drawdown is expected to take at least a week. Water levels below the Powell Falls Dam may be higher than average during this period, he said, which may cause some difficulty for kayakers entering the river below the dam for the first several days. Westhuis urges visitors not to enter the lakebed; caution signs will be posted.

“Once we have discovered the extent of the damage to the dam, we will work with our local elected leaders and state/federal partners to decide what comes next,” Westhuis said.