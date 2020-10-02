In the latest Ipsos national poll of registered voters, the divide on key issues between political parties continues to be wide.

Forty-three percent of respondents, polled Sept. 30-Oct. 1, said they'd vote for Democratic challenger Joe Biden if the election was held today, down 1% from a week ago. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, commanded 38%, up 1% from a week ago.

The polling concluded before Trump's announcement late Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Forum Communications Co. will provide regular polling data before the Nov. 3 general election. Scroll through the data below and use the interactive prompts to learn more about the nation's view.