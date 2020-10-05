We asked candidates to answer the following questions:

1. Why do you want to serve in this position?

2. What will be your primary focus if elected?

3. What issues are forefront in our western Wisconsin region?

4. The country has seen widespread protests following the cases of police shootings, including those of Jacob Blake in Kenosha and George Floyd in Minneapolis. How should the issue of police reform be addressed at the state level?

5. What role should the government play as the COVID-19 pandemic continues?

Sarah Yacoub

Age: 36

Address: 81 Lockwood Court, Hudson

Occupation: Attorney

Education: Bachelors of Science, Biopsychology, 2006, University of California Santa Barbara, Phi Beta Kappa; Juris Doctorate, 2008, Southwestern Law School, Trial Advocacy Honors Program, SCALE Program, Scholarship Recipient

Family: Daughter of Lee Slice and Susan Hough; wife of Essa Yacoub; mother to four; bonus-mom to three

Civic engagement: Former Los Angeles County deputy district attorney, contract attorney for Wisconsin State Public Defender, founder and attorney of Equal Justice Inc., a nonprofit that provides no-cost legal representation to survivors of trauma and working families in the community.

1. As a mother of children in this community, I can’t sit by and not try to do something with the barriers to wellness and prosperity that we currently experience. There are policy decisions that would make a meaningful difference in our community. For example, I support accepting the $1 billion in federal relief to expand access to healthcare for tens of thousands of Wisconsinites. This means physical health care for this pandemic, mental health, and addiction care for our youth. Another example, I support the governor’s nonpartisan people’s commission to truly give the people of Wisconsin fair maps. Ending gerrymandering is the cornerstone of accountability and integrity in government.

Finally, we need to stop depleting our public schools to funnel taxpayer money to private schools that are unaccountable to taxpayers. I’m running to raise the bar on public service from our Assembly representative.

2. Getting to work. Legislators get paid an annual salary and right now, during this pandemic, that salary is effectively funding an extended vacation and that’s wrong. I will also focus on continuing to build relationships to put partisan politics aside to get to work to move us forward on the problems that affect and cost us all.

3. Affordable access to healthcare, broadband and reliable cellular service, clean water, tax reciprocity with Minnesota, mental health resources, responsible economic development, public education, fair maps.

4. State leadership can and should take action to protect not only civilians but our men and women in uniform. The research is done, the data is in, we know ways to make everyone safer and protect law enforcement’s ability to do the hard work they do. From a leadership standpoint, we need leaders willing to have hard conversations with a commitment to working through them. Law enforcement doesn’t need enemies if “supporting” them means enabling the bad apples that overshadow the good work of the majority of law enforcement or recklessly exposing them to COVID-19. COVID-19 is the number one killer of law enforcement in 2020. We need leadership that is willing to be responsible and pro-social, not just trying to be cool or everyone’s friend.

5. Government has the unique ability to coordinate resources and response strategies so as to streamline access to necessities like PPE and rapid testing. COVID-19 doesn’t much care about municipal districts or city and county lines. It’s going to spread to the extent that we allow it to spread.

We also must invest in our infrastructure to allow for competent responses to emergency situations, like streamlining the process of unemployment requests and payments.

Finally, our representative has not gone to work in over six months, did nothing to prepare for this pandemic in the weeks and months of forewarning before it hit, and is a rubber stamp for Madison Republicans who act like they don’t understand or respect science or care how this pandemic hurts our community. That is shameful. I will get right to work in Madison as soon as I’m elected so we can ensure we are protecting not only our health but our economy.

Shannon Zimmerman (i)

Name: Shannon Zimmerman

Age: 48

Address: 429 Jefferson St, River Falls

Occupation: Chief revenue officer- Language Translation Industry; co-owner at Belle Vinez Winery

Education: Attended CVTC, UW-Milwaukee

Family: Wife Angel Zimmerman; sons Josh (Mandy) and Nick (fiancé Karalee); grandkids Taylor, Montee, Addy and Harper

Civic engagement: During my years in the community I have participated as a youth coach for both football and basketball, Rotary, UWRF Foundation, UWRF Chancellors Advisory Board and a variety of local initiatives.

1. I have been in business locally for 25 years. I never had political aspirations. With a perspective as an employer, seeing the challenges that government can impose on our businesses, communities and families, I felt compelled to bring a common-sense perspective to serve my community in Madison. The St Croix Valley is dynamic and growing and I feel that the best representation comes from those active in all facets of that growth and community.

Serving in this seat from our great district requires a substantial time commitment. That time is well worth it when you can pass legislation that directly and positively impacts our area neighbors. I have drafted and had bills passed that favorably impacted those with special needs in our cities, removed red tape for area businesses, secured the first phase of funding for UWRF’s Science and Tech building and those results are what anyone elected should make their priority.

2. My top priority is to assist in leading us back from the challenges that COVID has had on our businesses and neighbors. We entered this pandemic with the greatest challenge in our area being extremely low unemployment and a workforce shortage. I feel my experience in understanding all the influencing factors aligns me well to be a driver of positive rebuilding and recovery. I am confident we can balance protecting our health while restarting our economy.

Next, I will continue my efforts to lower the tax burden, which positively impacts businesses and area residents. The UWRF Science and Technology project is entering a critical phase which will require my support and therefore be a priority for me. Support of education is support of our area employers, which is also a key focus. Finally, I will continue to lead the charge as the author of the Wisconsin Data Privacy Act to protect our Wisconsinites from data violations.

3. The most obvious issue relates again to a successful recovery from the pandemic and ensuring we are well protected from the virus. When economic times are good, so too are our great local families. The explosive growth of western Wisconsin requires a thoughtful fusion of our area education resources, employers and employees. This has been a large part of my experience in building my business in the St Croix Valley. My involvement with our area schools, including UWRF and CVTC will help in making certain our area employers draw from the local talent pool.

Being geographically positioned near the Twin Cities metro offers us an array of opportunities that other parts of Wisconsin may not have. We must leverage this advantage to help our area families. Western Wisconsin blends innovative business, great people and exceptional natural resources. Enhancing all three will be important as we move forward.

4. Our right to protest is essential in this nation. We must celebrate our right to speak freely and assemble in support or opposition of things that happen in our country. It is also imperative that we do so peacefully. Destruction, vandalism and violence will in no way right any wrong.

Our local law enforcement is outstanding. I connect with them regularly and have enjoyed riding along with local officers to learn more about local issues such as drug abuse, crime and the challenges and opportunities they face. They protect our communities and families. They run into doors that others are running from.

We need to improve the support to our law enforcement community. That begins by listening to them and determining how support would be best applied. Determining ways to help them address the stress of the job, provide enhanced training and not be so quick to judge an entire profession for isolated bad acts.

5. We need to make sure we are helping people live their normal lives as safely as possible. One of, if not the most important part of that is keeping schools safely open. In person K-12 learning is a vital service that state government provides. It allows parents to go to work full time, and the value of in person learning for children is critical. While virtual learning was necessary in the spring and may be very effective for some students, there are others who have fallen behind in the last 6 months with the lack of in person learning and social interaction. This is unacceptable. We need to ensure that schools have what they need to keep teachers and students safe while providing the first-class education that every child in our state is entitled to.