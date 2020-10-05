Liebow is talking about the act of people stealing political signs from yards and anywhere else folks are showing their support for their favorite candidate or topic.

A recent example – and a egregious one, at that – was posted on Instagram last week by a group of youths who had stolen a dozen or so signs supporting DFL candidates Dan Feehan and Aleta Borrud, the Biden/Harris ticket for president, and some signs showing support for Black Lives Matter and racial inclusion in general. A post on the social media site showed what appeared to be teenagers from the Stewartville area with a collection of signs that they then burned.

While stolen yard signs have been around since the invention of yard signs in politics, Liebow said this year sign stealing has been more prevalent. However, missing signs are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the chilling effect the act has on politics.

"Another issue is there’s been this intimidation," Liebow, said. "People are saying they’ve been threatened or fearful bad things will happen to them and their property if they put up signs."

Dennis Schminke, a former Mower County GOP chairman and one of four current vice-deputy chairs, said he's been active in political campaigns for years, and while sign stealing was always a problem, it got really bad when Donald Trump became the GOP nominee in 2016.

And now it's even worse in 2020.

"President Trump, he evokes strong reactions on both sides," Schminke said. One difference between 2020 and four years ago is that the Trump campaign has spent a lot more money in Minnesota, meaning there are more federal campaign signs to be stolen.

As Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman wrote in a recent "Ask the Chief" column, stealing, tampering, and/or vandalizing a campaign sign is a crime. The law views campaign signs like personal property, so when a thief steals your sign, that is theft under Minnesota State Statute 609.52.

That's a bipartisan message Ceri Everett of Red Wing would like to get out.

Everett has helped distribute nearly 700 Biden/Harris signs, and as the signs get stolen, she gets called with the tales of woe from folks who want to show their support for the Democratic ticket. Sometimes, the signs are barely set up when they are then stolen that night.

"We’ve had a huge increase in sign thefts this year," Everett said. "We’ve had a number of people who have filed police reports."

Everett, who was a Biden delegate to the Democratic National Convention, said while some of the signs – particularly those given from down-ballot candidates – are free to those who display them, they still cost money. And Biden signs generally go for $10 apiece for smaller signs or $40 or more for larger ones. She said at least 40 signs have been stolen from around Red Wing, one from a cliff near Prairie Island.

"I’ve been telling people to bring their signs in at night," she said. "We also need leadership from our law enforcement."

Don Evanson, who helps distribute signs around Winona County for the GOP, said, "I just always appeal to people to tolerate one another, respect one another and respect the First Amendment," Evanson said. "And private property. These signs are all private property."