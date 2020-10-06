HUDSON -- The city denounces hate in all its forms, Mayor Rich O’Connor said Monday night in a statement launching his new Golden Rule Initiative.

The name was inspired by his own efforts to live by the Golden Rule -- Do unto others as you would have them do unto you --something he said he remembers learning early in his elementary school days.

“Events in our community recently and over the past few years have caused me as mayor to reflect on the need for civility in our public discourse,” he said.

A lack of civility has infected the national and state level, and impacts not only the political process but how we treat one another, O’Connor said.

“Unfortunately we have seen expressions of hatred coming from all sides, creeping into our city,” O’Connor said.

The community is at it’s best when it draws on all of its citizens, O’Connor said. This starts with talking to one another, he said, and really listening to others without judgement.

“Simply put this comes down to having respect for each other, simply put this comes down to embracing and practicing the Golden Rule,” O’Connor said.

The issues are an opportunity for Hudson to come together with one voice.

O’Connor said he will be calling on the council, school board, chamber and other community members to embrace the initiative.

Safer Hudson campaign

The council also discussed the Safer Hudson Campaign, a pandemic policy proposal by Council member Paul Deziel. In it, the city would build a partnership with the business community and promote businesses that are following best CDC practices.

People have strong feelings on both sides of the issues, Deziel said, and this proposal could help them decide where they want to shop if they want to wear a mask, or if they don’t.

The proposal would not be a mandate of any kind, and would follow the end of the state mandate, which has been extended to Nov. 21.

“We do have a role to play,” Deziel said.

Council member Randy Morrissette II said while the move was well-intentioned, he thinks the government needs to get out of the way.

“We’re here for all of our businesses, not just ones that adhere to a feel-good policy,” he said.

Council member Joyce Hall said it would be helpful for people to know which businesses are following guidelines, but she wasn’t sure if this was the right way. Hall said she’d like to hear from the chamber on the proposal.

Chamber President Mary Claire Potter said the chamber’s role is to support all businesses, not point out which ones are doing things right or not. The chamber would not take the lead on an initiative like this, she said, but would like to be at the table in an opportunity to bring people together.

Council member Jim Webber said he liked the proposal, but would prefer it to be putting the information out there rather than encouraging people to visit certain businesses.

“Given the ugly reaction we had at the last meeting about requiring this, I think this walks the line very well,” Webber said.

Council member Bill Alms said he liked that the proposal could serve as a legend for people who want to shop locally to see where practices are in place. He said he did not support the idea of a decal giving a thumbs up to certain businesses, as the perception is then that the city is giving other businesses a thumbs down, even if that is not the intention.

“I don’t feel like we’re the right body of the government to go down that path when again it’s a health issue, we don’t have staff that are health,” Alms said.

The proposal could be taken up by the community’s crisis task force, City Administrator Aaron Reeves said, as it’s a broad range of community representatives. That group might even find an organization that would be better to lead the proposal than the city, he asid.