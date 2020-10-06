With less than a month until Election Day, many people are starting to cast their vote by mail or in person , but others may need help learning where the candidates stand on issues.

Only candidates that appear on your ballot will be listed. Additional information may be available for your area, so be sure to scroll to the bottom of the Voter's Guide for other guides. Answers and information are provided by the candidates themselves, in their own words. Blank sections indicate a candidate has chosen not to participate or has not done so yet. They have until Election Day to get responses in.

Click on the "Read Now!" button in the voter's guide banner below to view your personalized ballot information and check out all the latest election coverage here.