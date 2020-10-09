HUDSON -- As St. Croix County sees a dramatic spike in cases, the public health communications subcommittee is considering a potential communicable disease ordinance that would give the public health officer enforcement authority during times like the current pandemic.

The authority is already provided for by state statute, and the ordinance is not an expansion of the officer’s powers. The ordinance is the mechanism to make that granted authority available.

The potential ordinance has become more relevant as cases in St. Croix County has continued to grow, reaching more than 1,100 and seeing 41 cases in a single day.

Public Health Officer Kelli Engen said the county has seen “an absolute increase” in total cases per day over the last few weeks.

Epidemiologist Elizabeth Klasen said while the 40 cases in a day is an outlier, it does fit the general trend in the county right now. The county’s case instance, which is the seven day average per 100,0000, has spiked dramatically, Klasen said.

A town hall Wednesday, Oct. 7, gave residents an opportunity to voice their opinions on the ordinance to a panel made up of Engen, Klasen, Health and Human Services Board member Dr. Paul McGinnis and Corporate Counsel Scott Cox.

Supporters of the ordinance thanked committee members for it, saying the county needs to listen to public health data in making decisions to keep county residents safe and healthy. Some speakers pointed to a lack of compliance with safety recommendations as a need for the ordinance.

Many spoke in opposition of the ordinance, calling it unconstitutional and an infringement on their rights.

Constitutional rights are held on conditions, Cox said, including the condition that the use of one persons’ rights does not endanger another person’s rights or the public welfare. Limitations on rights do exist, he said, and they are drawn in a way to have limited impact on people. If the county public health officer had to issue an order under this ordinance, Cox said she would be advised by legal experts to ensure the order protects everybody’s rights.

Many of the points of the ordinance that people expressed concern about specifically are already allowed by other state or local statutes, Cox explained.

“The intent and the spirit in our local ordinance isn’t to give the local health officer any power that isn’t in our state statute,” Engen said.

Some speakers pointed to the current deaths and hospitalizations, questioning if they were enough to be called an emergency. As of Oct. 7, the county has had nine deaths from COVID-19 and five residents were hospitalized.

Klasen said the big picture is not just mortality, but also morbidity, which is the effects the disease can have on a body. COVID-19 is still new, Engen said, and the long-term effects unknown.

“The goal here is to keep the number of people that catch this disease down, so we can save as many lives, as much morbidity as possible,” Dr. Paul McGinnis said.

The way to keep levels low is to stay apart, wash hands and wear a mask to protect those that you come in contact with, he said.

“The challenge with an epidemic is it can go from some cases to a lot of cases to really bad very quickly,” he said.

Then, it is difficult to catch up and the measures needed to do so are more difficult for the general population.

Others were concerned about what they called vague wording in the ordinance, and its lack of an end date.

Cox said the county could choose to add an end date to the ordinance if desired.

Engen got choked up at times as she worked to address people’s comments on the ordinance, including one comment from a supporter of the ordinance who questioned how the county would protect Engen’s safety.

Engen said she is not scared for herself, and intends to serve the county.

“I’m a person just like all of you,” she said. “I didn’t take this job to write tickets or be an enforcement authority. I truly believe in protecting the health and safety of people.”

The subcommittee had previously recommended the ordinance to the county’s Health and Human Services Board, but will meet again to review the night’s input. Cox said he would present alternatives to the ordinance at that meeting.