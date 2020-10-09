RED WING -- The Goodhue County Board approved the request for a conditional-use permit on Tuesday for the development and operation of a three-unit bed-and-breakfast inn in Welch.

Anthony Verch, the applicant, proposed to convert the first floor of a two-floor apartment building into three units designated for short-term rentals.

"We believe this would attract people to spend more time and money in the village. With the wide variety of activities that the Welch area has to offer, we believe the year-round demand would be there," Verch told county staff.

The only possible problem that Goodhue County Public Works Director Greg Isakson saw with the project was a lack of parking . The county requires apartment buildings to have, at minimum, one and a half parking spaces per unit and adequate parking for the building’s management and service personnel. Ross Nelson, the owner of Welch Mill Canoeing and Tubing, agreed to allow visitors of the short-term rental to park in the Welch Mill lot during the winter and in the Cannon River Inn parking lot in the summer.

Commissioner Barney Nesseth told the County Board, “The Planning Commission didn’t have any problems with it. They thought it was a good fit for the area.”

Before approving the permit the board discussed the possible increase of walking traffic that the creation of three short-term rentals could have on Welch. Commissioners concluded that with the restaurants and outdoor activities in the area the three units would not have a significant impact on traffic.