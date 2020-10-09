On Thursday candidates for Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District met for their first debate of the 2020 election. The Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted Congresswoman Angie Craig and challenger Tyler Kistner.

Maureen Scallen Failor of the chamber moderated the debate, which was divided into three sections: opening comments, questions and answers, and closing statements.

Craig opened the hourlong debate by discussing her record in D.C. She stated, “Over the course of my first term in Congress we’ve come together every single month in a town hall; Democrats, Republicans, people who don’t like Democrats or Republicans, and we’ve had a civil conversation. That’s what we have to get back to in this country again.”

Craig added that during her tenure she focused on lowering the cost of health care, taking on big pharma, supporting career skills programs and technical education, and supporting family farmers and small businesses.

Kistner told those watching the debate, “What we’re hearing and seeing out of D.C. is not leadership. I know leadership. I’ve served in this nation’s U.S. Marine Corps for nine years active duty, serving in the elite Marine special operations forces and I got to lead this nation’s finest men and women through the toughest, most chaotic situations. That’s leadership. And what we need in D.C. right now is using my experience, character and integrity to help change the dysfunction that we have in D.C.”

Much of the Q&A section revolved around health care and the impact of COVID-19 both locally and nationally.

In the coming weeks the Republican Eagle will continue coverage of the District 2 race. We will go deeper into the Chamber of Commerce debate and the debate hosted by MPR on Friday.