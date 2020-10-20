Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday, Oct. 19, reacted to a judge denying a temporary injunction to block the administration's limit on indoor public gatherings , and touted the measure as an important tool in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This critically important ruling will help us prevent the spread of this virus by restoring limits on public gatherings," Evers said in a statement. "This crisis is urgent. Wisconsinites, stay home. Limit travel and going to gatherings, and please wear a face covering whenever you have to go out.”

Barron County Circuit Court Judge James Babler denied the injunction request, commenting that there was no evidence businesses were harmed by the limit on indoor public gatherings, according to multiple media reports.

"We are obviously disappointed in the ruling and the catastrophic effects it will continue to have on small businesses across Wisconsin," according to a statement Monday from Tavern League of Wisconsin President Chris Marsicano. "We will continue to operate observing the best practices of the (Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation) to provide a safe environment for our employees and customers."

The Tavern League of Wisconsin, the Sawyer County chapter of the Tavern League and the Flambeau Forest Inn sued the health department in Sawyer County alleging the emergency order did not go through the appropriate rulemaking process.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the Evers administration’s Safer at Home order in May following a lawsuit brought by the GOP-controlled state Legislature. The order was challenged on similar grounds.

The case was originally filed in Sawyer County, where a judge on Oct. 14 granted a temporary restraining order to put on hold a statewide cap at 25% of posted occupancy instituted by Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.

A Tavern League of Wisconsin lobbyist told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the trade group would not appeal the ruling.

COVID-19 case activity level was labeled as "very high" for the two-week period ending Oct. 13, according to the state health department. There have been nearly 174,000 lab-confirmed cases in Wisconsin and 1,600 deaths as of Oct. 19.