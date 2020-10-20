The Minnesota House and Senate passed a $1.87 billion bonding bill last week. The bill includes funding for local projects in Red Wing, Lake City and Zumbrota.

The city of Red Wing will receive $10 million for the Sturgeon Lake Road overpass. The construction of a bridge will allow cars to travel to and from Prairie Island without the potential of being stopped by a passing train.

Prairie Island has one reliable road on and off of the island, which is blocked multiple times a day by trains. The island is also prone to flooding and houses a nuclear plant. The Prairie Island Tribal Council has advocated for a bridge that ensures individuals can come and go from the island as needed.

Lake City will receive funding for two projects. First, a breakwater will be built to protect the Ohuta Beach shoreline and provide additional access to the lake for fishing and boat tie-ups. The second project will extend Hok-Si-La park’s sewer and water.

The city of Zumbrota will receive $3 million for the design and reconstruction of a segment of Jefferson Drive. The project will include a culvert extension, improvements to side street connections, pedestrian crossings, storm sewers, sanitary sewers and water lines.

Barb Haley, the representative of District 21A, supported the bonding bill but explained in a news statement, “I support a capital investment plan that is focused on preserving state-owned assets, roads and bridges, critical infrastructure, water projects, and housing investments. I would have preferred a more conservative proposal that paid closer attention to our state's fiscal situation. Unfortunately, the administration has been unwilling to consider necessary spending reductions."

District 21 Sen. Mike Goggin also voted in favor of the bill. He said of his vote, “Southeast Minnesota came away in really good shape in the Senate’s bonding bill. Competition is fierce — there are a lot of projects around the state worthy of funding. I lobbied hard for these projects, and I am glad everyone recognizes their value.”

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign the bill once it reaches his desk

"This bonding bill is a smart investment that will create thousands of good-paying jobs, deliver improvements to local projects throughout Minnesota, and make our state a better place to live,” Walz said in a news relaase. “It’s been a long journey. By finally coming together and working across the aisle, Minnesota proved once again that if Washington won’t lead — we will.”