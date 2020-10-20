HUDSON -- After a revision of the policy from last meeting, the Hudson Common Council approved the Safer Hudson Initiative at its Monday, Oct. 19, meeting.

Safer Hudson is not a mandate, said Council member Paul Deziel, who presented the idea. Rather, it is a voluntary initiative that businesses can choose to take part in.

The city will send letters to businesses encouraging them to follow CDC guidelines, and also surveying them about what their safety plans are for after the end of the statewide mask mandate. The city will compile the results of the businesses that choose to respond and post their safety plans on the city website. A city-made poster will be available to businesses to help inform consumers of the business’ safety practices.

Deziel said the city will serve as a source for residents to get information about what businesses across the city are doing. That way people can decide where to go depending on whether they want to wear a mask or adhere to other safety measures, he said.

With divisiveness on the issues, Deziel said it is important for the city to come together to do something.

Council member Randy Morrissette II again disagreed with the policy, saying though intentions are good this effort will worsen divisiveness in the community. Businesses have their own websites they can use how they see fit, he said.

Council member Jim Webber said he liked the shift of this new proposal, giving businesses a chance to talk about what they are doing rather than the city giving individual businesses a check or no check based on its own requirements.

Asked by Morrissette about legal precedence, City Attorney Catherine Munkittrick said cities have been participating in promotion and education on various practices in the community. She could not say if other cities are doing something similar specifically with businesses, but they are getting involved with COVID-19 issues, she said.

Council member Bill Alms said he really liked the idea of compiling business responses online to serve as a legend for the city, but he shied away from the poster unless he could see it beforehand. Council member Joyce Hall agreed that she’d like to see a poster before approval.

Deziel said he was willing to drop the poster, but Council Member Sarah Atkins Hoggatt said it was an important piece that could be done simply and at little or no cost.

Webber said the concept is good, and he wanted to show support and move ahead on it. The details of the poster can be worked out after approval, he said.

Mayor Rich O’Connor questioned if anyone has gone out and surveyed the businesses that this would impact. With the statewide mask mandate in place until Nov. 21, he said the city has time to get participation.

Deziel said he has spoken with some business owners and managers through the community crisis task force and business recovery task force, and they are supportive of the idea.

The initiative was approved 4-2, with Alms and Morrissette voting no.