RED WING -- For over a decade Goodhue County has worked to create a solid waste plan that would include the closure of the Bench Street Landfill. Now, it is possible that the landfill will be entered into the Minnesota’s Closed Landfill Program before 2021 arrives.

The county currently pays about $65,000 annually to monitor and maintain the Bench Street Landfill. This cost would increase exponentially if the landfill had to be cleaned.

For example, in the 1990s the Winona County Landfill was mandated to be cleaned. Greg Isakson, Goodhue County Public Works director, explained that the cleanup cost more than $14 million. But Winona County did not have to cover the bill as its landfill had been entered into the Closed Landfill Program.

Goodhue County is pushing to enter Bench Street into the same program so that if -- and when. officials -- it needs to be cleaned the state will cover the cost.

To be accepted into this program, Goodhue County had to follow a list of requirements: For example, no new trash could be placed in the Bench Street Landfill after Jan. 1, 2019.

Brian Anderson, the director of Finance and Taxpayer Services for the county. laid out the final steps required of the county before Bench Street is officially in the Closed Landfill Program. Those include the approval of the financial plan needed to pay for the cost of entering Bench Street into the program, adoption of a set sale resolution and signing the proposal.

On Tuesday the County Board approved the financial plan.

Cost breakdown

Over the next 10 years Goodhue County will pay and average of $277,000 annually to cover the principal cost of $2,770,000. With interest, Goodhue County will pay a total of $2,970,661.22.

The board approved this financial plan with a 4-1 vote. Commissioner Barney Nesseth was opposed.

The landfill discussion will be on the agenda for the County Board’s next meeting, scheduled for Nov. 3.