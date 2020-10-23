Paul’s Industrial Garage based in Hager City filed a lawsuit in federal court this week against Goodhue County and the city of Red Wing because of the local solid waste management plan.

David Deml is the manager of P.I.G. He said of the solid waste plan, “effectively it creates a monopoly.”

The county and city's plan requires that all trash collected in Goodhue County to be hauled to Red Wing’s solid waste campus. Previously, haulers were not confined to a single dumping location. This way among the requirements before the county could place the Bench Street landfill into the Minnesota Closed Landfill Program.

The judge has not yet decided whether the court will hear this lawsuit.

The attorneys for the city of Red Wing and Goodhue County did not respond to a request for comment before publication.