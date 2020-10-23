In the latest Ipsos national poll of registered voters, the divide on key issues between political parties continues to be wide.

Some takeaways from the most recent polling:

President Donald Trump trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden by 9 percentage points, up 2% from last week's Reuters/Ipsos polling.

Forty-five percent of all respondents and 49% of all registered voters in the survey favored Biden. Trump fell two percentage points in all respondents, Democrats, Republicans and all registered voters in the poll.

In an unweighted sample size, 39% of all respondents approve of the way Trump is handling the job as president, down 3% from a week ago.

Four percent more of all respondents and 7% more Democrat-identified respondents said the ability to restore trust in American government was important to them, with 2% more of overall respondents favoring Biden in that category.

One percent more of overall respondents compared to last week strongly approve of the way Trump is handling employment and jobs.

Most respondents favor Trump in the areas of economy and job creation, immigration and being tough on crime and civil unrest compared to Biden.

Forum Communications Co. will provide regular polling data before the Nov. 3 general election. Scroll through the data below and use the interactive prompts to learn more about the nation's view.