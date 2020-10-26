ST. PAUL — U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis on Monday, Oct. 26, was said to be recovering following emergency surgery for a “severe internal hernia,” his campaign manager said in a news release.

Lewis campaign manager Tom Szymanski said the former U.S. congressman underwent “successful and minimally invasive” surgery Monday morning after he reported abdominal pain.

“Provided that his recovery continues on a positive trajectory, doctors anticipate that he is likely to be released from the hospital in the next couple of days,” Szymanski said in a news release. “On behalf of Jason and his wife Leigh, thank you for all the prayers and well wishes that have poured in from across the nation, and let me assure you that nothing will keep Jason Lewis sidelined in his fight to protect Minnesotans from the radical left’s assault on our police officers, economy and our Minnesota way of life.”

In just over a week, Republican Lewis is slated to challenge incumbent Minnesota U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, a Democrat, for the state's junior seat in the U.S. Senate. Election Day is Nov. 3; early voting has already begun.

Smith tweeted Monday, "Archie and I are wishing Jason Lewis a successful surgery and a speedy recovery."

Jennifer Carnahan, chairwoman of the Minnesota Republican Party, tweeted "thoughts and prayers" for Lewis.

"He’s one of the biggest fighters I’ve ever met in my life," she said. "We are praying for him as he undergoes surgery and wish him a speedy recovery. He cares deeply about Minnesota and we know MN is thinking of him during this time."

Minnesota's senior Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar also responded to the news on Twitter, saying she wishes Lewis "well as he undergoes emergency surgery. Good to hear he is in good spirits going in."

With Lewis expected to remain in the hospital in the coming days, Donald Trump Jr. is slated to host a surrogate campaign event and fundraiser for Lewis in Minneapolis on Tuesday, according to campaign spokesperson Christine Bauman.

Szymanski said the campaign will release more information as it becomes available. The campaign has not made public where Lewis is hospitalized.