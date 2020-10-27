Reactions poured in Monday, Oct. 26, following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling denying an extension for Wisconsin absentee ballots to be counted if received after Election Day.

The court ruled 5-3 that ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Those ballots that are mailed before Election Day but not received by the deadline will not be counted.

The U.S. Postal Service's general recommendation is for voters to mail absentee ballots at least a week before their state's deadline — for Wisconsin, that would mean today, Tuesday, Oct. 27.

“Your ballot must arrive by Election Day to be counted and the US Postal Service says it can take up to seven days for a letter to arrive, so if you’re planning to mail your ballot back, you should mail it back as soon as possible," said Meagan Wolfe, administrator for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, in a news release Monday.

“The absentee by mail deadlines in law don’t correspond with the amount of time it may take to receive and return your ballot by mail,” Wolfe said.

Absentee ballots also can be delivered in person to municipal clerks or official drop boxes. Find more election and absentee voting information at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/

Don’t wait to mail back your absentee ballot. The USPS recommends mailing back your absentee ballot by October 27 so it can arrive on Election Day.



You can also drop off your voted ballot to your municipal clerk! pic.twitter.com/lYNgMz0nZJ — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) October 27, 2020

Reactions to the ruling

“Despite the efforts of Donald Trump, the Republican Party, and partisan Justices on the Supreme Court, voting remains easy, accessible, and convenient for Wisconsinites, and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin will double down on making sure that every Wisconsin voter knows how to exercise their sacred right to vote in the final eight days of this election." — Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin launched a searchable database of ballot drop box locations at https://vote.wisdems.org/find-your-ballot-drop-box/

"Democrats' attempts to get the courts to rewrite Wisconsin’s election laws on the eve of an election have failed. Absentee voting in Wisconsin is extremely easy and hundreds of thousands of people have done it already — last minute attempts to change election laws only cause more voter confusion and erode the integrity of our elections." — Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair Andrew Hitt

“Today’s decision is deeply disappointing. Online ballot delivery has existed in Wisconsin for years—we weren’t asking for anything new or burdensome. We’re talking about responsible, proactive voters who are seeking to protect themselves and others from virus transmission by voting at home. To leave these voters without vote-at-home options when their timely requested ballots fail to arrive through no fault of their own is an egregious act of neglect from our government. Our state failed to protect voters during the April primary election, and now we’re seeing much higher spikes in COVID cases ahead of the November election. Voters remain determined to make their voices heard in this election—and now they have more reason to do so: to express their discontent with the negligence of their government to protect them.” — League of Women Voters of Wisconsin Executive Director Debra Cronmiller

What’s your vote plan? Head to https://t.co/jQJ23qW2pY to find your early voting locations, or to https://t.co/s655ZlM7Kn to find your polling place on Election Day.



Remember, in WI, you can still register at an early voting location, or at the polls on Election Day, November 3. pic.twitter.com/uL0YTe3IvQ — LWV Wisconsin (@LWV_WI) October 27, 2020

"The Supreme Court just handed us a huge win in WISCONSIN! Democrats sued to count ballots that arrive nearly a week past the Election Day deadline, but the court ruled 5-3 in our favor! We have an Election DAY – not an Election Week – for a reason. Regardless of your politics, we should all want confidence in the vote, and this ruling will help preserve election integrity. We will not stop fighting to http://ProtectTheVote.com!" — Chair of the Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, on Twitter

The Supreme Court just handed us a huge win in WISCONSIN!



Democrats sued to count ballots that arrive nearly a week past the Election Day deadline, but the court ruled 5-3 in our favor! (1/2) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 27, 2020

“It is shameful that the court failed to provide a fail-safe method of voting for Wisconsin seniors who did not receive the mail ballot they requested and who do not wish to vote in person due to the risk of contracting COVID-19. No one should be forced to choose between casting a ballot and putting their health at risk.” — Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans President Gary Mitchell