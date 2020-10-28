ROCHESTER, Minn. — Days before the Nov. 3 presidential election, Donald Trump will again make his case in Minnesota with a Friday, Oct. 30, campaign rally in Rochester.

President Trump will deliver remarks at a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" at 5 p.m. at Rochester International Airport, according to a release from the campaign.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. "All attendees will be given a temperature check, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer," according to the news release.

Trump's Rochester stop Friday will follow rallies in Michigan and Green Bay, Wis., earlier that day.