The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request by the Republican Party candidate in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District to delay the Nov. 3 vote following the death of a third-party candidate.

Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch denied the emergency application Tuesday, Oct. 27, according to the online court docket. No comments were filed in the denial.

GOP candidate Tyler Kistner's appeal to the high court came days before the election in the battleground congressional district. He looks to unseat DFLer Angie Craig.

"It's unfortunate that Angie Craig is continuing to silence and disenfranchise thousands of her own constituents," Kistner said in a statement Tuesday. "As we have said before, we continue to urge Minnesotans to vote in the November 3rd election, and we look forward to debating the merits of this law in the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in November."

Kistner sought a stay of a preliminary injunction by a lower court that reinstated the Nov. 3 election for the district. The date of the election was put into question after the death of Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Adam Weeks in September. Following the announcement, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon announced a special election would be held in February because of the death of a major party candidate within 79 days of the election, per state law.

But Craig and a registered voter in the district filed a lawsuit to keep the vote on Election Day, and a U.S. District Court judge granted a preliminary injunction to that effect on Oct. 9.

"Three different courts and five federal judges, including Justice Neil Gorsuch, have now confirmed what we have known all along: that the voters of Minnesota's Second Congressional District deserve to have their voices heard as part of the November general election," Craig said in a statement.

"The real win today is for the voters of Minnesota’s Second Congressional District – who will have their voices heard as part of the November general election and have continuous representation in Congress.”



Craig has argued that her campaign would be harmed without the injunction because voters who would've selected her on Nov. 3 may not vote in a special election. Kistner countered that his campaign would be hurt without a special election because early and absentee voters may not have selected a candidate on their ballots following the secretary of state's announcement. He also said campaign advertising was put on hold in preparation for the special election.

The district covers much of southeastern Minnesota, including Goodhue, Dakota, Wabasha and Scott counties as well as parts of Washington and Rice counties.