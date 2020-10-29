As political yard sign theft continues to rise around the area, homeowners are getting creative protecting their signs, as Clay County Democrats do something they've never done before to combat it.

The election-cycle news story inspired the animated short video below.

The story garnered attention after one homeowner goes to great lengths to prevent a wannabe thief from taking a political yard sign.

About Quirky Tales

A digital animation collaboration between Forum Communications Co. and award-winning motion design artist Richard Borge.

Borge grew up in Fargo, N.D., attended college in Moorhead, Minn., and Tucson, Ariz., and now lives and works in New York City, where he works on editorial and corporate advertising projects, covering both illustration and motion design components.

The animations are published on more than 20 Forum Communications' websites.