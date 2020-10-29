ST. PAUL — Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to make a trip to Minnesota Friday, just days ahead of the Nov. 3 general election and hours before President Donald Trump is set to stump in southeast Minnesota.

The Democratic presidential hopeful will visit St. Paul on Friday afternoon, Oct. 30, for a drive-in event with supporters, Biden's campaign said on Thursday, Oct. 29. It will be the former vice president's second visit to Minnesota this campaign cycle. He visited Hermantown and Duluth last month.

As part of the stop in the North Star State, Biden is to talk about bringing the country together and the crises facing the country. He is also set to encourage Minnesotans to vote on or before Election Day.

The visit comes in the final runup to Election Day as recent polls show Biden with a 5- to 10-point lead in Minnesota and after more than 1.2 million have already cast absentee ballots in the state. It will be the second time both candidates hold dueling events in the state on the same day, signaling a commitment to win in Minnesota.

Trump has made a handful of visits to greater Minnesota cities for airport hangar rallies this fall. And after some back and forth over a venue in southeast Minnesota, it appeared he would rally in Rochester on Friday.

Local city leaders and public health officials in Rochester raised concerns about the Trump campaign's prior rallies that violated state COVID-19 rules on Wednesday, which led the campaign to consider another location in Dodge Center, Minn. Meanwhile, the Dodge Center venue said it expected as many as 25,000 would turn out for the Trump rally at the McNeilus Steel warehouse.

On Thursday afternoon, it appeared that the Dodge Center event was called off; state Republican Party leaders said they expected the rally would return to the original location, at the Rochester airport.

The president has committed to snapping Minnesota's longest-in-the-nation record of supporting Democrats for president and he came within 1.5 percentage points of beating Hillary Clinton in 2016.

